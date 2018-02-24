Hot-shooting JBU men roll over Panhandle State

GOODWELL, Okla. -- Freshman Densier Carnes scored 13 points and secured 11 rebounds, nabbing his first-career double-double, and the John Brown University men's basketball team rode a quartet of double-digit scorers to an overwhelming 96-54 win over Oklahoma Panhandle State inside the Oscar Williams Fieldhouse on Thursday.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.