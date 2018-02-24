Hot-shooting JBU men roll over Panhandle State
Saturday, February 24, 2018
GOODWELL, Okla. -- Freshman Densier Carnes scored 13 points and secured 11 rebounds, nabbing his first-career double-double, and the John Brown University men's basketball team rode a quartet of double-digit scorers to an overwhelming 96-54 win over Oklahoma Panhandle State inside the Oscar Williams Fieldhouse on Thursday.
