Mike Capshaw/Herald-Leader Brandon Thurman, left, was named the 2017 Chet Hobart Volunteer of the Year during a banquet at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Benton County's Siloam Springs location on Thursday night. Pictured with Thurman, from left, is Chet Hobart's wife, Hazel, and Chris Shimer, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Benton County. For a complete photo gallery from the event, be sure to check out Wednesday's edition of the Herald-Leader.