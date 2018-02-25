Library reveals new butterfly mural

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Artist Joanna Reid spoke during the reveal of a new mural in the Siloam Springs Public Library's children's story time room. Reid compiled the work of 150 local children to create the mural.

The Siloam Springs Public Library celebrated the completion of a butterfly mural in the children's story time room on Tuesday.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.