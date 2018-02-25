Library reveals new butterfly mural
The community art project contains the work of 150 local children.
Sunday, February 25, 2018
The Siloam Springs Public Library celebrated the completion of a butterfly mural in the children's story time room on Tuesday.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.