Library reveals new butterfly mural

The community art project contains the work of 150 local children.

By Janelle Jessen

Sunday, February 25, 2018

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Artist Joanna Reid spoke during the reveal of a new mural in the Siloam Springs Public Library's children's story time room. Reid compiled the work of 150 local children to create the mural.
The Siloam Springs Public Library celebrated the completion of a butterfly mural in the children's story time room on Tuesday.

