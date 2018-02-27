SSHS girls defeated at Benton
Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Benton rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to force overtime, and from there outscored Siloam Springs 6-3 in overtime to take a 55-52 victory in a battle of Lady Panthers in the fifth-place game of the 6A-West Conference Tournament on Saturday.
