SSHS girls defeated at Benton

Benton rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to force overtime, and from there outscored Siloam Springs 6-3 in overtime to take a 55-52 victory in a battle of Lady Panthers in the fifth-place game of the 6A-West Conference Tournament on Saturday.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.