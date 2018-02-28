A Wrinkle in my time
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
I viewed the trailer for the movie "A Wrinkle in Time," which will be in theaters in March. I am cautiously optimistic that it will be worth watching. The book, written by Madeleine L'Engle in 1962, has been one of my favorites since I first read it in grade school.
