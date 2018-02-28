Celebrate Eric Carle!

Eric Carle is a popular children's author whose books are filled with simple stories with gigantic truths. The artwork he provides to go along with his stories and other authors' stories is colorful and modernistic. We will be celebrating Eric Carle at the library the week of March 5 through March 9. The library will have his books on display. Staff will be dressing in Eric Carle attire to celebrate some of the books he has written. We invite you, the patrons, to dress in Eric Carle attire as well.

