Hollenback enjoying strong finish
Senior’s play helped Lady Panthers clinch 6A State Tournament berth
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Hadlee Hollenback is playing her best offensive basketball at the end for the Siloam Springs girls basketball team. After averaging around 6.3 points per game for the first 22 games this season, Hollenback has nearly doubled that output over the last eight games for the Lady Panthers.
