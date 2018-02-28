Hollenback enjoying strong finish

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Hadlee Hollenback lines up a free throw during a game this season for the Lady Panthers, who play against Jonesboro today at 4 p.m. in the Class 6A State Tournament in West Memphis.

Hadlee Hollenback is playing her best offensive basketball at the end for the Siloam Springs girls basketball team. After averaging around 6.3 points per game for the first 22 games this season, Hollenback has nearly doubled that output over the last eight games for the Lady Panthers.