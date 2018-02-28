JBU Artist Series welcomes Russian String Orchestra
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
John Brown University's Artist Series welcomes the Russian String Orchestra to perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 1, in the Berry Performing Arts Center.
