Panthers pound Prairie Grove in opener

Mike Capshaw/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs' Taylor Pool slides back into first base on a pick-off attempt after his leadoff single in the first inning of the Panthers' 13-2 victory at Prairie Grove on Monday. Pool finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Panthers' 10-hit attack.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Siloam Springs' baseball team came out swinging in its season opener Monday, running away with a 13-2 victory at Prairie Grove. The Panthers (1-0) pounded out 10 hits and were led by sophomore Taylor Pool, who went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Pool laced a line drive to left field on the third pitch of the game to set the tone for Siloam Springs.