Panthers pound Prairie Grove in opener
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Siloam Springs' baseball team came out swinging in its season opener Monday, running away with a 13-2 victory at Prairie Grove. The Panthers (1-0) pounded out 10 hits and were led by sophomore Taylor Pool, who went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Pool laced a line drive to left field on the third pitch of the game to set the tone for Siloam Springs.
