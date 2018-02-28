Peterson honored with balloon release

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Mittie Greening, assistant director of Friendship Pediatric Services, presented a painting with quotes of all the things Jenni Peterson's students had to say about her to Peterson's parents, Michael and Joy Peterson. The preschool teacher died unexpectedly on Feb. 5.

Young students at Friendship Pediatric Care celebrated the life of their teacher Jenni Peterson with a balloon release on Monday afternoon. Peterson died unexpectedly in her sleep on Feb. 5. The preschool teacher had worked at Siloam Springs Children's Center since she graduated from college in 2003. She transitioned to Friendship Pediatric Care when the company took over the facility last year, and worked as an Arkansas Better Chance preschool teacher.