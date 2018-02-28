Peterson honored with balloon release
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Young students at Friendship Pediatric Care celebrated the life of their teacher Jenni Peterson with a balloon release on Monday afternoon. Peterson died unexpectedly in her sleep on Feb. 5. The preschool teacher had worked at Siloam Springs Children's Center since she graduated from college in 2003. She transitioned to Friendship Pediatric Care when the company took over the facility last year, and worked as an Arkansas Better Chance preschool teacher.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.