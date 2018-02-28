PHWC celebrates National School-Based Health Care Awareness Month

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Panther Health and Wellness Center staff members are (from left) Sarah Jones, clinic director; Consuelo Balderrama, medical assistant; Peter Granderson, nurse practitioner; Cherie McFaddin, licensed clinical social worker; and Brenda Reynoso, medical assistant. Carleen Lillich, licensed professional counselor, is not pictured.

Panther Health and Wellness Clinic is celebrating National School-Based Health Care Awareness Month in February by spreading the message about what the clinic has to offer.