Small Business Revolution results revealed

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs residents gathered in the 28 Springs lounge for a watch party on Tuesday afternoon to find out the winner of the competition to be featured on Season 3 of the HULU show Small Business Revolution: Main Street.

Siloam Springs learned on Tuesday afternoon that the town did not win the public vote to be featured on the Season 3 of the HULU show Small Business Revolution: Main Street. Show hosts Amanda Brinkman and Ty Pennington surprised Alton, Ill., on Tuesday afternoon with the news that they will be featured on Season 3 of the show. The town will receive $500,000 for revitalization as well as advice from the marketing experts at Deluxe Corporation. The town's story will air in fall of 2018.