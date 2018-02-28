Small Business Revolution results revealed
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Siloam Springs learned on Tuesday afternoon that the town did not win the public vote to be featured on the Season 3 of the HULU show Small Business Revolution: Main Street. Show hosts Amanda Brinkman and Ty Pennington surprised Alton, Ill., on Tuesday afternoon with the news that they will be featured on Season 3 of the show. The town will receive $500,000 for revitalization as well as advice from the marketing experts at Deluxe Corporation. The town's story will air in fall of 2018.
