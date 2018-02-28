Thurman receives Chet Hobart Volunteer of the Year award
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Back in 2009, Don Clark approached Brandon Thurman about coaching football at the Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County's Siloam Springs location. Thurman, who was named the club's Chet Hobart Volunteer of the Year during an awards banquet on Thursday, said it changed his life forever.
