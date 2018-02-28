Thurman receives Chet Hobart Volunteer of the Year award

By Mike Capshaw

Wednesday, February 28, 2018

Print item

Mike Capshaw/Herald-Leader Brandon Thurman speaks to the crowd after being named the 2017 Chet Hobart Volunteer of the Year during an awards banquet at the Boys &amp; Girls Clubs of Western Benton County's Siloam Springs location on Thursday, Feb. 22. For more banquet pictures, see Page 6A.
Zoom

Mike Capshaw/Herald-Leader Brandon Thurman speaks to the crowd after being named the 2017 Chet Hobart Volunteer of the Year during an awards banquet at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Benton County's Siloam Springs location on Thursday, Feb. 22. For more banquet pictures, see Page 6A.

Back in 2009, Don Clark approached Brandon Thurman about coaching football at the Boys &amp; Girls Club of Western Benton County's Siloam Springs location. Thurman, who was named the club's Chet Hobart Volunteer of the Year during an awards banquet on Thursday, said it changed his life forever.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.