Women cool off in fourth quarter

Photo courtesy of Wayland Baptist John Brown junior Baily Cameron dives on the floor for a loose ball during Saturday's game at Wayland Baptist.

PLAINVIEW, Texas -- Senior Kimmy Deines' second 3-pointer of the afternoon tied the game at 53 apiece, but No. 5 Wayland Baptist (Texas) responded with a 12-5 run to hand the John Brown University women's basketball team a 67-60 defeat in the regular season finale on Saturday afternoon at the Hutcherson Center.