Women cool off in fourth quarter
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
PLAINVIEW, Texas -- Senior Kimmy Deines' second 3-pointer of the afternoon tied the game at 53 apiece, but No. 5 Wayland Baptist (Texas) responded with a 12-5 run to hand the John Brown University women's basketball team a 67-60 defeat in the regular season finale on Saturday afternoon at the Hutcherson Center.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.