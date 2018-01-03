Genesis House receives $2,000 donation

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Centennial Bank donated $2,000 to Genesis House on Wednesday, Dec. 20. Pictured, from left, are Genesis House and Centennial Bank representatives Mike Velo (GH), Patty Arnett (GH), Harvey McCone (GH), Kathy and Dan Henson (GH), Wenona Studards (CB), Tim Rogers (GH), Tommy Free (CB), Jeremy Wiginton (GH), Weston McDaniel (CB) and Christina Drake (GH).

