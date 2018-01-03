Genesis House receives $2,000 donation
Wednesday, January 3, 2018
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Centennial Bank donated $2,000 to Genesis House on Wednesday, Dec. 20. Pictured, from left, are Genesis House and Centennial Bank representatives Mike Velo (GH), Patty Arnett (GH), Harvey McCone (GH), Kathy and Dan Henson (GH), Wenona Studards (CB), Tim Rogers (GH), Tommy Free (CB), Jeremy Wiginton (GH), Weston McDaniel (CB) and Christina Drake (GH).
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.