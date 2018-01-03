Siloam Springs Regional Hospital receives IQI Award

Photo submitted Laura Jones, center, director of practice management, accepts recognition for quality performance bonus payments awarded to the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital from Rose Murray Naff, left, director of DHS-Division of Medical Services (DMS), and William E. Golden, MD., Medical Director of DMS. The check amount reflects the total amount awarded statewide for 2017.

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital received a performance bonus payment from Arkansas Medicaid and AFMC as part of the annual Inpatient Quality Incentive (IQI) program.

