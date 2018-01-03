Library Amnesty Days will continue through Sunday, Jan. 7. This is a time when you as a patron can turn in any overdue or lost item and the overdue fees on these items will be waived. This will not remove current fees and fines you have on your record. Nor will charges for a damaged item be waived. Please call the library or stop by if you have any questions.

