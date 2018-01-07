Hot shooting Farmington downs Lady Panthers

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs sophomore Shelby Johnson shoots over a pair of Farmington defenders during Wednesday's game at the Panther Activity Center.

Farmington's shooters let it fly in the Lady Cardinals' 5A/6A District 1 opener Wednesday at Siloam Springs.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.