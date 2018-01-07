Hot shooting Farmington downs Lady Panthers
n Siloam Springs girls lose at Harrison on Friday night.
Sunday, January 7, 2018
Farmington's shooters let it fly in the Lady Cardinals' 5A/6A District 1 opener Wednesday at Siloam Springs.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.