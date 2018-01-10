Is it a cold? Is it the flu? When should you call the doctor?
Wednesday, January 10, 2018
The common cold is the No. 1 reason for lost work and school time throughout the industrialized world. The average adult will get two or three colds each year, while children can go through five--10 cycles. The typical cold starts with sore throat and runny nose, followed by sneezing and coughing. Most people will recover fully within a week or 10 days.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.