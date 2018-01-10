Police chief: City safer in 2017
n Wilmeth cites training and statistics that include less traffic accidents, more cases solved than the previous year.
Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Siloam Springs was a much safer place in 2017 thanks to the efforts of the Siloam Springs Police Department.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.