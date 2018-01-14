Defensive switch gives SSHS boys spark

n Siloam Springs picked up a home win Tuesday against Clarksville.

By Graham Thomas

Sunday, January 14, 2018

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Marquan Sorrells looks for a pass while Clarksville's Cameron Patterson defends during Tuesday's game at Panther Activity Center. Siloam Springs defeated Clarksville 61-50.
A new defensive look and a bit more fourth quarter energy helped Siloam Springs' boys basketball team rally for a victory on Tuesday night.

