Film crew touring downtown this week

Siloam Springs has a chance to advance in the competition to be featured on “Small Business Revolution.”

By Janelle Jessen

Sunday, January 14, 2018

Print item

Photo submitted Main Street Siloam Springs started a social media campaign, titled #MySiloamSprings, in December, encouraging people to post pictures and messages about why they love Siloam Springs, and to share Main Street Siloam Springs posts. The campaign is aimed at helping the town advance to the next level of the competition to be featured on season three of "Small Business Revolution."
Zoom

Photo submitted Main Street Siloam Springs started a social media campaign, titled #MySiloamSprings, in December, encouraging people to post pictures and messages about why they love Siloam Springs, and to share Main Street Siloam Springs posts. The campaign is aimed at helping the town advance to the next level of the competition to be featured on season three of "Small Business Revolution."

The "Small Business Revolution" team will be visiting Siloam Springs this week to determine if the town will become one of the top five contenders to be featured in Season 3 of the television show.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.