Film crew touring downtown this week

Photo submitted Main Street Siloam Springs started a social media campaign, titled #MySiloamSprings, in December, encouraging people to post pictures and messages about why they love Siloam Springs, and to share Main Street Siloam Springs posts. The campaign is aimed at helping the town advance to the next level of the competition to be featured on season three of "Small Business Revolution."

The "Small Business Revolution" team will be visiting Siloam Springs this week to determine if the town will become one of the top five contenders to be featured in Season 3 of the television show.