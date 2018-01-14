Film crew touring downtown this week
Siloam Springs has a chance to advance in the competition to be featured on “Small Business Revolution.”
Sunday, January 14, 2018
The "Small Business Revolution" team will be visiting Siloam Springs this week to determine if the town will become one of the top five contenders to be featured in Season 3 of the television show.
