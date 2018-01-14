La-Z-Boy achieves seven-year safety record

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday State Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-District 87) presented a safety award to Stacy Hill, chairman of the La-Z-Boy safety committee, during a ceremony on Thursday. The Arkansas Department of Labor, Worker's Compensation Commission and Arkansas Insurance Department awarded the manufacturing facility for achieving seven years without a lost-time injury.

La-Z-Boy Siloam Springs celebrated seven years without a lost-time injury during a ceremony on Thursday.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.