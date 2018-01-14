Rams' late run sinks JBU men
Sunday, January 14, 2018
FORT WORTH, Texas -- Texas Wesleyan ended the game on a 16-7 run and held the John Brown University men's basketball team at bay for the final 3 minutes, 55 seconds to take an 84-75 decision over the Golden Eagles on Thursday night inside the Sid Richardson Center.
