Late run dooms John Brown men
Golden Eagles struggle late, come up short against SW Assemblies of God.
Tuesday, January 16, 2018
WAXAHACHIE, Texas -- Facing a double-digit deficit for a majority of the contest, a late run that cut the margin to single digits wasn't enough for the John Brown University men's basketball team as Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) held on for an 81-73 victory on Saturday afternoon inside the Sheaffer Center.
