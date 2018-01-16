Late run dooms John Brown men

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Brenton Toussaint goes to the basket against Oklahoma Panhandle State in a game on Jan. 6.

WAXAHACHIE, Texas -- Facing a double-digit deficit for a majority of the contest, a late run that cut the margin to single digits wasn't enough for the John Brown University men's basketball team as Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) held on for an 81-73 victory on Saturday afternoon inside the Sheaffer Center.