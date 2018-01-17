Fire department has 'life-saving' year
n Chief Criner gave the city board a recap of awards and accomplishments in 2017.
Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Of all the statistics fire chief Jeremey Criner shared with the city's board of directors, one stood out above the rest.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.