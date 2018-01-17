Lane to direct All Region Band
SSHS band teacher invited to direct Region 8 band.
Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Janna Lane, an assistant band director at Siloam Springs High School, has been invited to direct the Region 8 All Region Band in Fort Smith on Jan. 26 and 27.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.