Golden Eagles rally to beat Bacone in OT

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown's Rokas Grabliauskas drives to the basket against Bacone on Tuesday in the Golden Eagles' 100-91 overtime victory.

On an evening where its leading scorer was limited to nine points, the John Brown University men's basketball team still pieced together a near 20-point comeback and continued the momentum into overtime, capturing a 100-91 win over Bacone (Okla.) on Tuesday night inside Bill George Arena.