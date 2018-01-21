Golden Eagles rally to beat Bacone in OT
Sunday, January 21, 2018
On an evening where its leading scorer was limited to nine points, the John Brown University men's basketball team still pieced together a near 20-point comeback and continued the momentum into overtime, capturing a 100-91 win over Bacone (Okla.) on Tuesday night inside Bill George Arena.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.