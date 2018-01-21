John Brown women clip Bacone at home
n The Golden Eagles were defeated at Science and Arts on Thursday.
Sunday, January 21, 2018
In a back-and-forth battle that saw 11 lead changes, the John Brown University women's basketball team finally built a 12-point lead late in the fourth quarter and hung on to an 84-80 win over Bacone (Okla.) inside Bill George Arena on Tuesday night.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.