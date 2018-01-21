John Brown women clip Bacone at home

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown University senior Jana Schammel dribbles the ball as Bacone's Juanita Dodson defends on the play in JBU's 84-80 victory on Tuesday at Bill George Arena.

In a back-and-forth battle that saw 11 lead changes, the John Brown University women's basketball team finally built a 12-point lead late in the fourth quarter and hung on to an 84-80 win over Bacone (Okla.) inside Bill George Arena on Tuesday night.