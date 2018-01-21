'Small Business Revolution' visits Siloam Springs

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Amanda Brinkman, left, host of "Small Business Revolution," and Kelsey Howard, director of Main Street Siloam Springs, mapped out their tour of downtown Siloam Springs on Wednesday morning.

The "Small Business Revolution" team toured Siloam Springs and met with community members on Tuesday and Wednesday to determine if the town is a candidate to move on in the competition to be on Season 3 of the HULU original show.