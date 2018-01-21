SSFC to hold spring sign-ups
Sunday, January 21, 2018
Siloam Springs Futbol Club (SSFC) will be taking registrations for the spring season through Feb. 10. Registration is available online at www.siloamspringsFC.com or by visiting the Parks & Recreation Department located at 120 S. Mt. Olive St. (Please have exact change in a sealed envelope when dropping off at Parks and Rec.)
