SSFC to hold spring sign-ups

Siloam Springs Futbol Club (SSFC) will be taking registrations for the spring season through Feb. 10. Registration is available online at www.siloamspringsFC.com or by visiting the Parks & Recreation Department located at 120 S. Mt. Olive St. (Please have exact change in a sealed envelope when dropping off at Parks and Rec.)

