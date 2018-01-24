Basketball: Roach makes smooth transition to Farmington

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Alexis Roach (14) drives past Sierra Bailey (22) of Alma during Tuesday's game at Cardinal Arena. Roach is the third-leading scorer for Farmington after she transferred from Siloam Springs following her sophomore season.

FARMINGTON -- Pastor Jacob Roach was offered a job last year in Farmington, but he wasn't going to make the move from Siloam Springs without the consent of his family.