City eyes bike-share initiative

LimeBike is a dockless program that provides bikes at no cost to the city.

By Mike Capshaw

Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Juan Manuel Moreno Parra/Courtesy of LimeBike Siloam Springs is hoping to partner with John Brown University to bring a bike-share program to the city. LimeBike, based in California, is a company that provides bikes for rent at no cost to the city.
City leaders are exploring options for bringing a bike-share program to Siloam Springs.

