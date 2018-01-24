Evangels cash in

n MACU connects from field, free-throw line in second half.

By Graham Thomas

Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Print item

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown junior Jake Caudle goes in for a shot as Mid-America Christian's Therence Mayimba defends and JBU's Mateo Habazin looks on during Saturday's game at Bill George Arena.
Zoom

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown junior Jake Caudle goes in for a shot as Mid-America Christian's Therence Mayimba defends and JBU's Mateo Habazin looks on during Saturday's game at Bill George Arena.

Mid-America Christian went more than five minutes without a field goal late in the second half, but the bad news for John Brown was the Evangels didn't quit scoring points.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.