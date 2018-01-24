Flu season is in full swing

As doctor's offices, urgent care centers and hospitals are seeing, flu season is active. Influenza, also known as the flu, is one of the nation's leading causes of death with roughly 24,000 people a year dying from flu and its complications.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.