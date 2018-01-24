Frosted frozen lake

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Several days worth of single digit temperatures completely froze the surface of City Lake. Frost on top of the ice turned the ice glittering white. According to data on the National Weather Service website, the low temperature on Tuesday, recorded at Smith Field in Siloam Springs, was 1 degree Fahrenheit and the windchill was -15 degrees, and the high temperature was 11 degrees. The low temperature on Wednesday was 0 degrees and the high was 27, but there was no data available on windchill.

