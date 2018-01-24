Ninth-grade teams defeated at Springdale Southwest
Wednesday, January 24, 2018
SPRINGDALE -- Springdale Southwest outscored the Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys by 12-9 in the fourth quarter and that was the difference in the Cougars' 33-30 victory on Monday night.
