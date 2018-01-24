Northside adds new sensory room

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Daniel Tello, a kindergarten student at Northside Elementary School, enjoyed swinging with the help of Barbara Macken, behavioral interventionist. The swing is part of the school's new sensory room. Swinging motions stimulate serotonin production in the brain and amplify the calming effects of all the other sensory objects in the room, according to Kyle Sarratt, the school's occupational therapist.