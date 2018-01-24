School board extends Ramey's contract

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Superintendent Ken Ramey honored school board members as part of school board appreciation month during Tuesday's meeting. Ramey read a proclamation from Gov. Asa Hutchinson and a resolution from the Arkansas State Board of Education thanking school board members for their service. Pictured, from left, are school board members Connie Matchell, Audra Farrell and Brent Butler, Ramey, and school board members Roger Holroyd and Brian Lamb.