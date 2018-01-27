Prep Boys Basketball: Panthers rally past Cards in OT
Saturday, January 27, 2018
FARMINGTON -- With head coach Tim Stewart out with the flu, assistant Chris Cameron stepped in and senior Spencer Lashley stepped up to power Siloam Springs to a 71-65 overtime win at Farmington on Friday.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.