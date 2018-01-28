JBU Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Tet Offensive
Retired National Guard Col. Anita Deason and three Vietnam Veterans to speak
Sunday, January 28, 2018
John Brown University will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Tet Offensive, the military campaign that became a turning point in the Vietnam War, at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 in Simmons Great Hall.
