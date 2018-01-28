JBU hosted FBI-led Cybersecurity Working Group
Sunday, January 28, 2018
John Brown University hosted on Tuesday the FBI led Cybersecurity Working Group, where JBU cybersecurity faculty convened with retail, manufacturing, banking, health and education professionals to discuss current topics in cybersecurity.
