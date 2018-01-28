Rumor about school shooting was made up
Juvenile who started rumor about possible shooting at middle school charged with communicating a false alarm.
Sunday, January 28, 2018
A false rumor of a possible shooting at Siloam Springs Middle School led to a police investigation and a 13-year-old male student receiving a juvenile charge.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.