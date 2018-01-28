Upgrade essential at water plant

Voters to decide if $31 million project will be funded by sales tax, or rate increase.

By Mike Capshaw

Sunday, January 28, 2018

Mike Capshaw/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs Water Superintendent Josh Napier surveys one of the settling tanks at the water plant during a tour of the facility on Thursday. The plant needs $31 million in upgrades because many of the components have been used since the 1950s and are obsolete, which results in costly maintenance. Water purifying technology has improved drastically since the plant was constructed.
The Siloam Springs Water Plant will be receiving a $31 million upgrade.

