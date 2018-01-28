Wife arrested after making false claims
Bolton was upset with her husband after being kicked out of their apartment.
Sunday, January 28, 2018
Allegations made last May about a sex crime have resulted in the arrest of the person who made the allegations.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.