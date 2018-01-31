Dilbeck shows compassion for others, passion for Siloam Springs

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Pioneer Citizens Shirley Dilbeck and Hank Harrison stand at the intersection of Broadway and University Streets. Both Pioneer Citizens have many ties to Broadway Street and are excited about the progress the construction brings to the street.

It isn't easy to get Shirley Dilbeck to talk about herself. While chatting over a cup of coffee, she speaks passionately about the needs of the children in the Siloam Springs School District, the work Rotary Club does providing clean water to third world countries and the revitalization Main Street Siloam Springs has brought to downtown. But when asked about her personal accomplishments, she quickly turns the attention to the achievements of others.