JBU Graduate School launches two Master of Science programs Approved to offer Outdoor Program Management and Design Thinking & Innovation
Wednesday, January 31, 2018
John Brown University's Graduate School, in affiliation with the JBU Department of Business, will launch online master of science degree programs in outdoor program management and design thinking & innovation, beginning this fall.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.