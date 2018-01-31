Oklahoma City turns tide in second half
Wednesday, January 31, 2018
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The John Brown women's basketball team carried a lead into halftime, but the Golden Eagles were outscored 16-4 in the third quarter in what ended up a 66-51 loss at No. 5 Oklahoma City inside Abe Lemons Arena on Saturday afternoon.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.