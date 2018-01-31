The Tet Offensive -- 50 years later

Photo submitted Siloam Springs resident Jerry Toler served in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive as a crew chief/door gunner aboard Chinook helicopters.

The end of January marks the 50th anniversary of the Tet Offensive, a major event in the Vietnam War. We now see the Offensive as a turning point in the conflict and also in our country's history. Several Siloam Springs residents served in Vietnam at the time. Some have shared their stories; others haven't. I hope they will.