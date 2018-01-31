The Tet Offensive -- 50 years later
Wednesday, January 31, 2018
The end of January marks the 50th anniversary of the Tet Offensive, a major event in the Vietnam War. We now see the Offensive as a turning point in the conflict and also in our country's history. Several Siloam Springs residents served in Vietnam at the time. Some have shared their stories; others haven't. I hope they will.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.