Turnovers cost JBU men in second half
Wednesday, January 31, 2018
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Battling to a manageable 32-29 score at halftime, the John Brown University men's basketball team saw Ridell Camidge go off for 19 of his game-high 25 points in the second half as Oklahoma City defeated the Golden Eagles 80-66 on Saturday afternoon inside Abe Lemons Arena.
